1 min read.Updated: 19 Feb 2022, 06:57 AM ISTLivemint
The Delhi Metro added that the train services would remain suspended between Kashmere Gate to Rajiv Chowk section from the start of revenue services till 6.30 AM tomorrow
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a notification in which it that because of the scheduled maintenance work at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, the Yellow Line passengers would face some inconvenience on Sunday morning. The Delhi Metro added that the train services would remain suspended between Kashmere Gate to Rajiv Chowk section from the start of revenue services till 6.30 AM tomorrow.
Delhi Metro services suspension on 20 Feb. 5 points
5. In the rest of the sections of Yellow Line i.e, from Samaypur Badli to Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available as per routine Sunday timetable tomorrow.
