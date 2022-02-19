Delhi Metro operation to remain suspended on these stations tomorrow. 5 points

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a notification in which it that because of the scheduled maintenance work at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, the Yellow Line passengers would face some inconvenience on Sunday morning. The Delhi Metro added that the train services would remain suspended between Kashmere Gate to Rajiv Chowk section from the start of revenue services till 6.30 AM tomorrow.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}