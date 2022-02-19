Delhi Metro operation to remain suspended on these stations tomorrow. 5 points

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a notification in which it that because of the scheduled maintenance work at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, the Yellow Line passengers would face some inconvenience on Sunday morning. The Delhi Metro added that the train services would remain suspended between Kashmere Gate to Rajiv Chowk section from the start of revenue services till 6.30 AM tomorrow.
Delhi Metro services suspension on 20 Feb. 5 points
4. The DMRC has advised passengers to change trains at Central Secretariat and Mandi House and reach Kashmere Gate via violet line.
5. In the rest of the sections of Yellow Line i.e, from Samaypur Badli to Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available as per routine Sunday timetable tomorrow.
