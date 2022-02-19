Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi Metro operation to remain suspended on these stations tomorrow. 5 points

Delhi Metro operation to remain suspended on these stations tomorrow. 5 points

Delhi Metro: Due to maintenance work at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, the Yellow Line passengers would face some inconvenience on Sunday morning
1 min read . 06:57 AM IST Livemint

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a notification in which it that because of the scheduled maintenance work at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, the Yellow Line passengers would face some inconvenience on Sunday morning. The Delhi Metro added that the train services would remain suspended between Kashmere Gate to Rajiv Chowk section from the start of revenue services till 6.30 AM tomorrow.

1. Train services will remain suspended between Kashmere Gate to Rajiv Chowk section from the start of revenue services till 06.30 AM on February 20.

2. Metro stations--Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, and New Delhi will remain closed till the resumption of train services, up to 6:30 AM.

3. Metro services will be available between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate via the violet line.

4. The DMRC has advised passengers to change trains at Central Secretariat and Mandi House and reach Kashmere Gate via violet line.

5. In the rest of the sections of Yellow Line i.e, from Samaypur Badli to Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available as per routine Sunday timetable tomorrow.

