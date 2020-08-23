Delhi Metro operations can resume whenever directed by govt: DMRC

Hours after Delhi chef minister Arvind Kejriwal hinted on the resumption of Delhi Metro services soon, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that the services can resume whenever the government directs.

"Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shall be prepared to commence operations whenever directed by government. All necessary guidelines in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 virus shall be implemented and all efforts shall be made to make travel safe for commuters," stated Executive Director, DMRC.

The announcement came after Kejriwal in a press briefing said, "We have requested Centre to allow re-opening of Delhi Metro in a phased manner, on a trial basis, as Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control now. I hope the Centre will take a decision soon."

The Delhi Metro services have been closed since 22 March when the 'Janta Curfew' was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and subsequently the nationwide lockdown.

Recently, MD-DMRC Dr Mangu Singh inspected the Rajiv Chowk metro station. The routine inspection was part of checking the effective functioning of various operational systems and maintenance activities, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had tweeted.

The inspection comes amid expectations of resumption in train services with proper safety protocols.

However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials described it as a "routine inspection".

While the economy has slowly opened up in phase-wise manner in the unlock period since June, the DMRC has not received a nod from the Centre to resume operations.

Meanwhile, from thermal scanners to test temperature of commuters to stickers on social distancing norms pasted on seats and platform floors, the Delhi Metro has been preparing to handle commuters as per safety guidelines, whenever the services are ordered to be resumed.

According to sources, the Delhi Metro has suffered loss of nearly ₹1,300 crore since the closure of services late March due to COVID-19 situation.

On regular days, the average daily ridership of the DMRC is over 26 lakh.

In the meantime, Delhi recorded 1,450 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the national capital's biggest single-day spike in infections this month, bringing the infection tally to over 1.61 lakh while the death toll rose to 4,300, authorities said.

