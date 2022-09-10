Delhi Metro operations on Yellow Line to be partially curtailed tomorrow. See details1 min read . 10:26 PM IST
Delhi Metro officials on Saturday informed that operations on a section of the busy Yellow Line will be partially available in the initial few hours on Sunday September 11 due to a planned maintainance work. The officials informed that the affected segment will be one side of Sultanpur and Qutub Minar metro stations.
"Due to pre-planned maintenance work, Metro services will not be available from Sultanpur to Qutub Minar on the Yellow Line for going towards Samaypur Badli from 5:15 AM till 6 AM on 11th September, 2022, i.e, tomorrow (Sunday)," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.
The DMRC stated that the yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon and during this period, trains will however be available from Qutub Minar station for going towards Samaypur Badli. The DMRC said, “services will be normal on all other corridors including on the section from Samaypur Badli towards Sultanpur."
Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was announced that a total of 1,616 trees will be transplanted and 773 felled for the construction of a few key corridors under the Delhi Metro's Phase 4 project. The city government has set aside an area of 3.32 hectares for the construction of Neb Sarai metro station-Saket Block corridor.
There are 774 trees at the site, of which 184 will be felled and 590 transplanted at government schools in Chhatarpur, R K Puram, Jonapur and Mandi village. An area of 7.86 hectares has been exempted for the construction of the Sangam Vihar-Sarita Vihar Depot stretch of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor. Of the 668 trees at the site, 407 will be transplanted and 261 felled, according to PTI report.
(With inputs from PTI)
