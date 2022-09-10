There are 774 trees at the site, of which 184 will be felled and 590 transplanted at government schools in Chhatarpur, R K Puram, Jonapur and Mandi village. An area of 7.86 hectares has been exempted for the construction of the Sangam Vihar-Sarita Vihar Depot stretch of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor. Of the 668 trees at the site, 407 will be transplanted and 261 felled, according to PTI report.