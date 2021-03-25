OPEN APP
New Delhi: Flying squads of the Delhi Metro challaned over 300 commuters for not wearing face masks properly and non-adherence to social distancing norms, the DMRC said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to inform the people about it. "To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 318 commuters on 24 March 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same," it tweeted.

Not wearing or improperly wearing a mask creates a nuisance to other passengers and is a punishable offence. Delhi Metro Flying Squads conduct regular checks in this regard.

To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 234 commuters on 23 March 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly and following social distancing.

India added over one lakh coronavirus infections in just two days with 53,476 new cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,17,87,534, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The active caseload registered an increase for the 15th day in row and was recorded at 3,95,192 comprising 3.35 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.28 per cent, the data stated.

The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 153 days. The death toll increased to 1,60,692 with 251 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

