Delhi Metro parking: FASTag-based payment facility launched by Paytm

Satish Gupta, MD & CEO - Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said, "It has been our endeavour to expand the FASTag network in our country and empower our users with seamless & hassle-free travel. In this quest, we are excited to partner with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for enabling digital payment solutions at their parking facility. We will continue to work with other parking providers across the country to adopt a safe and contactless payment solution by implementing the FASTag system."