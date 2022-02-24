Delhi Metro: Passenger on track at Nehru Place on Violet Line; services hit1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2022, 06:05 PM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today said services on the Violet Line were affected due to a passenger on track at Nehru Place. It also said that on all other lines, there were normal services. The issue was resolved within around 20 minutes and the normal services resumed on the Violate Line, DMRC said.
Before this, Delhi Metro services on a section of the busy Yellow Line had affected on February 20 due to maintenance work.
Meanwhile, in another news, Delhi Metro has launched a new website and a mobile app on Metro Rail to enhance the passenger experience. These were inaugurated by Dr Mangu Singh MD, DMRC, on Wednesday.
The new website and mobile app are loaded with advanced features such as interactive route maps, station search options, real-time first and last train time calculator and next and nearest station alert. This will be conveyed in a bilingual interface.
The app can be downloaded or updated via the Google Play Store on Android and App Store on iOS.
