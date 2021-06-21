The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it has continued with the construction work of its Phase-4 corridor despite several constraints induced by the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

According to the DMRC, the tunneling work between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor for DMRC's first underground section of Phase 4 achieved many targets during the second Covid wave. The DMRC completed "tunneling of 500 metres of one of the 2.8 km long twin tunnels".

Besides, on the same stretch, the Delhi Metro also erected first-ever T-girder at Mukarb Chowk in May, this year, it said in a statement.

On the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor, the Delhi Metro made steady progress despite the shortage of the labour.

"Casting of U-Girders, T-Girders, erection of U-Girders, Pier caps, construction of piers at the station and as well as viaduct location were carried on," the DMRC added.

On the Tughalakabad-Aerocity corridor, the casting yard at Panchsheel Park was prepared for casting the installation of all necessary pieces of equipment, Delhi Metro said.

The Aerocity-Tughlakabad Metro corridor, colour-coded silver will connect Kashmere gate-Raja Nahara Singh violet line with Airport Express Line.

"The DMRC is currently engaged in the construction of 65 km of new lines across three priority corridors as part of its Ph-IV expansion. These corridors are expected to be completed by 2025. However, given the fact that the Covid scenario is still evolving, the completion targets shall be reviewed accordingly," it said.

In April and May 2021, four major civil tenders of DMRC's Ph-IV underground sections were also floated. These are all being funded by the loan received through JICA. While three tenders are from the Aerocity – Tughalakabad corridor, one is from the Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg corridor. All the tenders are at different stages of processing now, the officials said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.