Delhi Metro Phase 4: DMRC targets 2026 for all corridors, Janakpuri West Extension expected by August

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Sunday, June 30th, their target to open all three priority corridors as a part of their Phase 4 expansion by 2026, according to a press release.

The expansion plan will have 65 kilometres of new lines, said the statement.

“Though work on the fourth phase of expansion started in December 2019, immediately after the finalization of tenders,” according to the state-owned railway operator. “Progress of work was significantly impacted from 2020 to 2022 for almost three years due to the Covid pandemic and delays in getting tree-cutting permissions,” they said.

The railway operator also mentioned that they have been working for the ‘last one and a half - two years', setting their target goal of 2026 at a 4-year window.

Highlighting the current update on the construction, they also said that 50 per cent of the work in progress has been accomplished to date. DMRC also posted on X, formerly Twitter, about their announcement of the new targets.

Things to look out for in the Phase 4 expansion plan: DMRC said the construction is ‘almost’ complete and expects to open the Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension by August 2024 as part of the Phase 4 expansion. The Majlis Park to Maujpur corridor is expected to open next year.

The remaining sections of the expansion plan are to be launched in a phased manner for the Aerocity to Tughlakabad (Golden Line) and the Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg (Magenta Line) corridors by 2026.