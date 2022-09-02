Delhi Metro phase 4: Over 2,300 trees to be transplanted, felled for corridors1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 10:29 PM IST
Around 2,300 trees will be transplanted or felled for the construction of Delhi Metro's Phase 4 corridors
The Delhi Metro has weaved the entire National Capital Region into a highly accessible urban agglomeration. Further expanding the infrastructure, the construction work on Delhi Metro's Phase 4 is under process, which will require the transplantation of 1,616 trees and the felling of 773 trees.