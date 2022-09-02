The Delhi Metro has weaved the entire National Capital Region into a highly accessible urban agglomeration. Further expanding the infrastructure, the construction work on Delhi Metro's Phase 4 is under process, which will require the transplantation of 1,616 trees and the felling of 773 trees.

The city's government has demarcated an area of 3.32 hectares set aside for the construction of Neb Sarai metro station-Saket Block corridor.

Out of the 774 trees at the site, 184 will be felled and 590 will be transplanted at government schools in Chhatarpur, R K Puram, Jonapur and Mandi village.

For the construction of the Sangam Vihar-Sarita Vihar Depot stretch of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor, an area of 7.86 hectares has been exempted. Of the 668 trees at the site, 407 will be transplanted and 261 uprooted.

Another grove of 472 trees will be transplanted and 194 felled for the construction of Aerocity and Vasant Kunj metro stations. These stations lie on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor, being built under Phase 4.

For the number of trees being felled for the construction, the compensatory plantation will be done on DDA land along NH-24 and DND Flyway near the eastern bank of Yamuna and at Madanpur Khadar.

For the construction of Mahipalpur station- Saket Block corridor, around 1.16 hectare area has been exempted. There are 271 trees at the site of which 137 will be transplanted and the rest 134 will be felled.

Against the trees felled for the construction of the station, the compensatory plantation will be raised at Madanpur Khadar Near NTPC Water Treatment Plant along the western bank of the Yamuna.

(With inputs from PTI)