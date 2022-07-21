Delhi Metro phase-5: No proposal yet for construction along Dwarka Expressway

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) former managing director Mangu Singh had said in 2016 that Phase 4 will likely be the last phase of the Delhi Metro network’s development
The central government has so far not received any proposal from the state government for the construction of the Phase-5 metro line in Delhi and a metro line along the Dwarka Expressway, said the ministry of housing and urban affairs on Thursday.
Replying to a question grant for the above-mentioned projects, Kaushal Kishore, the minister of state for housing and urban affairs, said: “Planning and development of urban transport including metro rail is done by the respective state government."
“Central government considers financial assistance for metro rail projects depending on the feasibility of the proposal and availability of resources as and when posed by the concerned state governments," he added.
Kishore further informed that so far, “no proposals have been received from the concerned state government for construction of Phase-5 metro line in Delhi and metro line along Dwarka Expressway."
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) former managing director Mangu Singh had said in 2016 that Phase 4 will likely be the last phase of the Delhi Metro network’s development.
Dwarka Expressway
Meanwhile, the Dwarka Expressway, also known as the Northern Peripheral Road, is set to be operational in 2023.
Taking to Twitter earlier this month, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that Dwarka Expressway, which is being developed as the first elevated urban expressway in India, will reduce pressure on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and arterial roads that experience heavy traffic, primarily from the commuters of West Delhi.
Delhi-Gurugram Expressway is a part of the Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai arm of the Golden Quadrilateral.
The road transport and highways minister said 50-60% of traffic on National Highway-8 will be diverted onto the new expressway, thereby improving traffic movement towards Sohna Road and Golf Course Road.
Once operational in 2023, it shall immensely help reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR as well, he added.
The expressway begins from Shiv-Murti on NH-8 (Delhi-Gurugram Expressway) and ends near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, through Dwarka Sector 21, Gurugram border and Basai.
