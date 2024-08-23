Delhi Metro Phase-III services to start early on Sundays. Check timings

The DMRC also said that the extended timings will facilitate the passengers to reach their destination centres across Delhi-NCR in a seamless and convenient manner.

Livemint
Updated23 Aug 2024, 08:16 PM IST
A view of Delhi's extension for Pink Line metro line
A view of Delhi’s extension for Pink Line metro line

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced that its services on Phase-III sections of Delhi Metro will be available from 6 am on Sundays.

Officials said the early commencement of the services on Phase III section will benefit all the commuters, including the students or applicants appearing for various competitive exams which generally take place on Sundays.

Anuj Dayal, the DMRC's principal executive director (corporate communication), said Delhi metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6 am from August 25.

“The regular Metro services on Sundays which used to commence from 8:00 AM onwards on the following Phase-III corridors now stands revised w.e.f this Sunday i.e, 25 August 2024,” DMRC said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“The revision of service commencement timings on these corridors on Sundays will benefit not only the commuters of these corridors but also number of students/applicants appearing for various competitive exams which generally take place on Sundays,” they added.

The DMRC also said that the extended timings will facilitate the passengers to reach their destination centres across Delhi-NCR in a seamless and convenient manner.

The Phase-III sections include trains running between Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden, and Dhansa Bus Stand-Dwarka.

"Services on all other corridors of the Metro Network will continue to run as per regular commencement time of 06:00 am onwards," said DMRC.

Here are the revised timings of Delhi Metro's Phase III:

Line 1: Dilshad Garden to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) - 6:00 AM

Line 3: Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City - 6:00 AM

Line 5: Mundka to Brig Hoshiar Singh - 6:00 AM

Line 6: Badarpur Border to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) - 6:00 AM

Line 7: Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar - 7:00 AM

Line 8: Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West - 7:00 AM

Line 9: Dhansa Bus Stand to Dwarka - 7:00 AM

 

 

First Published:23 Aug 2024, 08:16 PM IST
