The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chairman Manoj Joshi on Saturday took stock of the progress of the ongoing works on three corridors being built under the Phase-IV network. The three corridors include--Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg, Majlis Park-Maujpur, and Tughalakabad-Aerocity.

Joshi, who is also secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, visited the corporate office of Delhi Metro (Metro Bhawan).

Delhi Metro Phase-IV project; All you need to know

1. At present, the DMRC is doing construction work on 65.1 km of phase-IV corridors.

2. The Delhi Metro Phase-IV corridor comprises--Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park to Maujpur (12.55 km)-- which are extensions of the already operational Magenta Line and Pink Line respectively --and Tughalakabad to Aerocity (23.62 km) which is being built as 'Silver Line'.

3. Delhi Metro's Silver Line will connect the Violet Line and Airport Line.

4. L&T Construction is designing and constructing the new underground metro project of Silver line Phase-IV project.

5. The Silver Line of the Delhi Metro will have 15 stations. The Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor will have 11 underground stations and four elevated stations. The Tughlaqabad interchange station will connect the existing Sarita Vihar depot through a tunnel.

At present, DMRC is handling operations and maintenance of over 390 km of network, comprising 286 metro stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida.

