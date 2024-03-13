The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved two new metro corridors viz Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block and Inderlok to Indraprastha, of Delhi Metro Phase-IV projects at a total project cost of ₹ 8,399 crore

The cost of two new metro corridors is estimated to be ₹8,399 crore, which will be sourced from the Union and Delhi governments, and international funding agencies.

The new metro corridors are scheduled to be completed by March 2029, the Union minister added.

"Today two new metro corridors have been given permission, on which ₹8400 crore will be spent. There will be about 8.4-kilometer metro line from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block. It will have eight stations. The second is from Inderlok to Indraprastha, this will be a metro line of about 12.4 kilometres. It will be completed by March 2029...," Anurag Thakur said.

The aggregate length of the two new Metro corridors will be 20.762 km. The two new lines will connect the busy commercial areas in the national capital and bring down the travel time. The commuters will no longer have to take long detours to reach their specific destinations.

Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block The Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block Metro corridor will be about 8.4 kilometer. The entirely corridoe will he elevated and will have eight stations. The corridor will connect the Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

All the Eight stations are: Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash – 1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre , Pushp Vihar, Saket G – Block.

The Lajpat Nagar – Saket G Block corridor will improve connectivity in South Delhi areas such as Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash and many areas in Saket will now get connected by the Metro.

Inderlok to Indraprastha The second metro corridore is from Inderlok to Indraprastha. This stretch of metro line will be of about 12.4 kilometres. The 11.35 kilometer of this corridoe will be underground and 1.028 kilometer of elevated stretch comprising of 10 stations.

The new Inderlok to Indraprastha metro corridore, which is originally an extension of Green Line will provide interchange with the Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines.

All the 10 Metro stations in this streach are: Inderlok, Daya Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, LNJP Hospital, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya, Indraprastha.

This metro streach will provide enhanced connectivity to the Bahadurgarh region of Haryana.

Presently, DMRC is having about 427 km of metro network including 34 km of RRTS operational in NCR reason. The Delhi Metro currently operates on a network of 392.44 kilometres spanning over 12 corridors in NCR.

Over 60 lakh passenger commute on Delhi Metro everyday. The Delhi Metro is now one of the largest Metro networks anywhere in the world.

