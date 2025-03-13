Delhi Metro Rail Corporation alerts passengers of delays on Red Line. Check details here

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has on March 13 notified passengers of a delay in services on the Red Line from Shahdara to Seelampur. It added that all other lines are experiencing normal services.

“Red Line Update. Delay in services from Shahdara to Seelampur. Normal service on all other lines,” it announced via a post from the official DMRC account on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

DMRC's Metro Service Timings for Holi 2025 Meanwhile, the DMRC on March 11, also announced that the metro timings for the festive day of Holi 2025 will start at 2:30 pm, as per a post on X.

“On the day of the ‘Holi festival, i.e.14th March, 2025 (Friday), Metro services will NOT be available till 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro including Airport Express Line,” the DMRC said.

It added, “Metro train services will thus start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all Lines on 14th March and will continue normally thereafter.”

The revised timing for Holi is a deviation from the regular schedule, which typically sees metro services beginning around 5:00 am and ending around 11:00 pm.

Delhi Metro: Golden Line Phase 4 Tunneling Complete The DMRC has announced completion of tunneling work for Phase 4 of the Golden Line project between Kishangarh and Vasant Kunj stations — part of the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor.

A 91-metre-long tunnel boring machine (TBM) successfully broke through at the Vasant Kunj and completed the excavation of a 1,550-metre tunnel at Vasant Kunj station site. Two parallel circular tunnels are being built for up and down movement on this stretch. The second tunnel is expected to be completed by June, as per the DMRC statement.

As part of the approved Phase 4 expansion, the DMRC is constructing 40.109 km of underground Metro lines. The Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor alone includes 19.343 km of underground sections, it added.