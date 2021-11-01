Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation crane breakdown affects traffic in Punjabi Bagh

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation crane breakdown affects traffic in Punjabi Bagh

The DMRC when contacted said, the opening of the Najafgarh–Dhansa Bus Stand Metro section of the Grey Line is 'being postponed for about two weeks'
1 min read . 01:37 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

'The road at Punjabi Bagh has now been cleared. Traffic in the area is now running on normal route,' the DMRC tweeted

New Delhi: The vehicular traffic in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area was affected for some time today due to the breakdown of a DMRC crane.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted about the incident to alert passengers.

"Public Service Announcement: Due to crane breakdown, a portion of Punjabi Bagh circle point road is blocked. Traffic from Azadpur to Rajouri Garden has been diverted to Shri Hans Maharaj Flyover & traffic from Peeragarhi to Punjabi Bagh has been diverted to Punjabi Bagh underpass," it tweeted around 11.40 am.

"Jakhira to Rajouri Garden & Rajouri Garden to Peeragarhi routes are clear for traffic. The inconvenience is deeply regretted. All efforts are being made to clear the road as early as possible," the DMRC said in another tweet.

"Public Service Announcement The road at Punjabi Bagh has now been cleared. Traffic in the area is now running on normal route," the DMRC tweeted at 12.15 am. 

