Delhi Metro Rail Corporation crane breakdown affects traffic in Punjabi Bagh

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation crane breakdown affects traffic in Punjabi Bagh1 min read . 01:37 PM IST
'The road at Punjabi Bagh has now been cleared. Traffic in the area is now running on normal route,' the DMRC tweeted
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'The road at Punjabi Bagh has now been cleared. Traffic in the area is now running on normal route,' the DMRC tweeted
New Delhi: The vehicular traffic in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area was affected for some time today due to the breakdown of a DMRC crane.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted about the incident to alert passengers.
New Delhi: The vehicular traffic in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area was affected for some time today due to the breakdown of a DMRC crane.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted about the incident to alert passengers.
"Public Service Announcement: Due to crane breakdown, a portion of Punjabi Bagh circle point road is blocked. Traffic from Azadpur to Rajouri Garden has been diverted to Shri Hans Maharaj Flyover & traffic from Peeragarhi to Punjabi Bagh has been diverted to Punjabi Bagh underpass," it tweeted around 11.40 am.
"Public Service Announcement: Due to crane breakdown, a portion of Punjabi Bagh circle point road is blocked. Traffic from Azadpur to Rajouri Garden has been diverted to Shri Hans Maharaj Flyover & traffic from Peeragarhi to Punjabi Bagh has been diverted to Punjabi Bagh underpass," it tweeted around 11.40 am.
"Jakhira to Rajouri Garden & Rajouri Garden to Peeragarhi routes are clear for traffic. The inconvenience is deeply regretted. All efforts are being made to clear the road as early as possible," the DMRC said in another tweet.
"Jakhira to Rajouri Garden & Rajouri Garden to Peeragarhi routes are clear for traffic. The inconvenience is deeply regretted. All efforts are being made to clear the road as early as possible," the DMRC said in another tweet.
"Public Service Announcement The road at Punjabi Bagh has now been cleared. Traffic in the area is now running on normal route," the DMRC tweeted at 12.15 am.
"Public Service Announcement The road at Punjabi Bagh has now been cleared. Traffic in the area is now running on normal route," the DMRC tweeted at 12.15 am.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!