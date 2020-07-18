Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday commenced the construction work of the underground section of Phase 4 on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor .

As part of the work, construction of the Diaphragm Wall (D Wall), as well as the casting of tunnel segments of the 28.92 km long corridor, has formally started, read a DMRC release.

The work commenced for the construction of D Wall at the Krishna Park Extension metro station and the tunnel segments will be used for tunnelling with Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) on a 1.4 km stretch between Janakpuri West and Keshopur.

"In addition, this approximately 2 km long stretch will also have the Krishna Park Extension station in between as well as a 365-metre cut and cover open ramp near Keshopur leading to the elevated section," the release said.

The Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor consists of a total of 7.74 km of underground lines.

The tunnel segments are being cast at the state of the art casting yard developed at Mundka. The casting yard will make 2,100 rings for the tunnelling work.

View Full Image Delhi Metro begins construction work of underground section of Phase 4. (DMRC)

"This work was awarded in December last year on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis. Despite all constraints like the shortage of labourers and materials due to lockdown, the milestone could be achieved on time," the DMRC said.

On June 24, the casting work of u-girders for the same corridor was started.

The 28.92 km long Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor is an extension of Magenta Line and will come up with 22 stations. Construction work on this section started in December last year.

Under Phase 4, 61.679 km of new metro lines will be constructed across three different corridors consisting of 45 metro stations.

These new sections are expected to provide interconnectivity among the already operational sections of Delhi Metro. Out of this, 22.35 km will be underground, the DMRC said.

