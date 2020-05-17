NEW DELHI : Stopped since March 22, Delhi Metro authorities are ready to restart train services on a short notice if the central government allows it to run in the lockdown 4.0 after May 17. "We are all prepared to start the services even on a short notice. People will have to be careful too, if the services are started," a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official told IANS.

However, a ride in the Metro train will not be the same as was in the pre-lockdown period. Expect longer travel time, longer halts and contactless ticketing.

The central government is yet to announce the relaxations in the next edition of the lockdown.

A DMRC official said among the precautions people need to take will be installing the Aarogya Setu app in their mobile phones, wearing masks and social distancing. On the changes in the services, the official said the halts at the stations will be longer than usual so that people will not have to rush to board the trains.

"The crowd at the Metro stations will also be checked and people will not be allowed to enter if there were enough people already inside the station. Also, if needed, the entry gates will be closed," the official added.

The official added that thermal screening of all the passengers will be done and those having flu-like symptoms will be barred from entering.

"Stickers are already being pasted on stations and inside the metro reminding people to maintain social distancing. So, whenever the services will be started, we are ready with our preparedness."

While sitting arrangements were done for alternate seats, only limited people will be allowed to stand inside the trains, the official said.

The Delhi government has suggested opening of metro services from next week, but only for government employees and people engaged in essential services. Meanwhile, Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, DMRC has said that the decision to resume Metro rail services in Delhi-NCR will be taken by the government after which the detailed protocol to be followed by passengers for traveling in the Metro will be shared with the public.

