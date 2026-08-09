Delhi Metro records 99.95% train punctuality in 2026, beats Hong Kong, Paris, New York transit systems

Delhi Metro achieved a monumental feat by recording 99.95% train punctuality in 2026. With this landmark milestone it outperformed Hong Kong, Paris and New York transit systems. Ranking among top five most reliable metro systems worldwide, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation secured a place in the list of 45 major metro systems across the globe. This finding was reported by the Community of Metros (COMET), which conducts international benchmarking.
In a post on X, Delhi Metro stated, “Punctuality and reliability are directly interconnected. DMRC has achieved a Mean Distance Between Failures (MDBF) of 2.72 million car-kilometers. This is a key international benchmark that indicates the average distance a metro train travels before encountering a service-affecting failure.”
It added, “DMRC has consistently achieved 99.9% train punctuality year after year. In 2026, despite its vast network and growing fleet, the Delhi Metro attained an exceptional 99.95 percent punctuality.”
With 31 interchange stations connecting Delhi and the National Capital Region, DMRC operates India's largest driverless metro network. Positioned among the finest urban rail networks globally, Delhi Metro considers a train delayed if it reaches its destination station more than 59 seconds behind schedule while for other metro systems this threshold covers several minutes.
DMRC first started operating on 25 December 2002 and within one year it achieved 98.27% train punctuality. Over the next two years, this figure climbed to 99.64% in 2005. About 29% of DMRC's network runs under Unattended Train Operation (UTO), making it the world's longest driverless metro line and one of the longest circular metro lines globally covering 71.55 km with 45 stations.
Moving to notable improvement in train headway, DMRC reduced the gap between trains to 2 minutes 18 seconds on the busiest corridors from about seven minutes during initial days.
Considering Delhi's Metro's network expansion over the last 23 years since its inception with 8.4 km corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari with just 6 stations, DMRC currently operates India's largest metro rail network spanning 416.5 km across 12 lines and 303 stations. During this period, passenger volume also recorded unprecedented growth with average daily ridership settling around 6.406 million passenger journeys.
DMRC has come a long way, starting with about 82,000 daily passenger journeys in the first year of operations, it set a record with over 8.1 million passenger journeys in a single day on 8 August 2025.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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