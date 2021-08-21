Delhi Metro releases revised timings for Raksha Bandhan 2021. Check here1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2021, 04:05 PM IST
- The metro said that its services will begin at 6:30 am on pink line and 6:00 am on magenta line
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) on Saturday released revised timings for Raksha Bandhan, which is on Sunday (22 August). The metro said that its services will begin at 6:30 AM on pink line and 6:00 AM on magenta line.
“In order to facilitate those travelling for Raksha Bandhan, metro services will begin at 6:30 AM on pink line and 6:00 AM on magenta line on 22 August 2021 (Sunday)," the DMRC said.
On red line extension, the services will begin at 5:30 am while this timing will be 6:00 am on blue line extension. “In order to facilitate those travelling for Raksha Bandhan, metro services will begin at 5:30 AM on red line extension and 6:00 AM on blue line extension on 22 August 2021 (Sunday)," it said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!