The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) on Saturday released revised timings for Raksha Bandhan, which is on Sunday (22 August). The metro said that its services will begin at 6:30 AM on pink line and 6:00 AM on magenta line.

“In order to facilitate those travelling for Raksha Bandhan, metro services will begin at 6:30 AM on pink line and 6:00 AM on magenta line on 22 August 2021 (Sunday)," the DMRC said.

On red line extension, the services will begin at 5:30 am while this timing will be 6:00 am on blue line extension. “In order to facilitate those travelling for Raksha Bandhan, metro services will begin at 5:30 AM on red line extension and 6:00 AM on blue line extension on 22 August 2021 (Sunday)," it said.

Service Update



