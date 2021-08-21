Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Metro releases revised timings for Raksha Bandhan 2021. Check here

Delhi Metro releases revised timings for Raksha Bandhan 2021. Check here

Premium
Delhi Metro timing for Raksha Bandhan 2021
1 min read . 04:05 PM IST Livemint

  • The metro said that its services will begin at 6:30 am on pink line and 6:00 am on magenta line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) on Saturday released revised timings for Raksha Bandhan, which is on Sunday (22 August). The metro said that its services will begin at 6:30 AM on pink line and 6:00 AM on magenta line.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) on Saturday released revised timings for Raksha Bandhan, which is on Sunday (22 August). The metro said that its services will begin at 6:30 AM on pink line and 6:00 AM on magenta line.

“In order to facilitate those travelling for Raksha Bandhan, metro services will begin at 6:30 AM on pink line and 6:00 AM on magenta line on 22 August 2021 (Sunday)," the DMRC said. 

“In order to facilitate those travelling for Raksha Bandhan, metro services will begin at 6:30 AM on pink line and 6:00 AM on magenta line on 22 August 2021 (Sunday)," the DMRC said. 

On red line extension, the services will begin at 5:30 am while this timing will be 6:00 am on blue line extension. “In order to facilitate those travelling for Raksha Bandhan, metro services will begin at 5:30 AM on red line extension and 6:00 AM on blue line extension on 22 August 2021 (Sunday)," it said. 

On red line extension, the services will begin at 5:30 am while this timing will be 6:00 am on blue line extension. “In order to facilitate those travelling for Raksha Bandhan, metro services will begin at 5:30 AM on red line extension and 6:00 AM on blue line extension on 22 August 2021 (Sunday)," it said. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!