OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Metro releases timings for train services during 6-day lockdown. Details here

Delhi Metro releases timings for train services during 6-day lockdown. Details here

Metro services will be available during rush hours. Check timings (PTI)Premium
Metro services will be available during rush hours. Check timings (PTI)
 3 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2021, 04:44 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Delhi Metro to ply during the morning from 8 am to 10 am and evening (5 pm to 7 pm) peak hours across the network with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes, said DMRC
  • Services during this period can be availed only by the exempted category of people on the production of valid identity cards

In view of the 6-day lockdown imposed in Delhi from 10 pm today till 5 am on 26 April, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday released raised timings of train services in compliance with the Delhi curfew guidelines.

According to DMRC, Delhi Metro services will be available during the morning (8 AM to 10 AM) and evening (5 PM to 7 PM) peak hours across the network with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

However, "for the rest of the hours of the day, metro rail services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 minutes," it added.

DMRC also stated that services during this period can be availed only by the exempted category of people on the production of valid identity cards.

Owing the sudden rise in the number of COVID cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26. He said was necessary to deal with the pandemic situation as the city's health system was stretched to its limits.

The national capital's health system is stretched although it has not collapsed yet, he said, adding that despite around 25,500 cases coming up every day, Delhi's health system is still functioning.

But any system has its limit, he said while addressing an online press conference.

The lockdown is needed to prevent the health system of Delhi from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs and oxygen, Kejriwal said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria speaks on the COVID-19 situation through video conferencing, in New Delhi Premium Premium

'Remdesivir isn't a magic bullet': AIIMS chief on drug's use to treat Covid-19

3 min read . 04:06 PM IST
Niti Aayog member Dr. VK Paul addresses at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)Premium Premium

COVID-19 second wave: No excess rate of young people testing positive, says Dr VK Paul,

3 min read . 03:51 PM IST
The IMA has said that stringent norms and continued administrative apathy are holding back PMGKP benefits from families of doctors who died while serving covid patients.Premium Premium

PMGKP benefits reach families of less than half the docs who died on covid duty

2 min read . 03:42 PM IST
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep GuleriaPremium Premium

AIIMS chief shares two important learnings from treatment of Covid-19

3 min read . 03:40 PM IST

Noting that the decision to impose lockdown was not an easy one, Kejriwal appealed to migrants in the city not to leave Delhi.

The government will take good care of them, he said, adding that essential services will be allowed during the lockdown. Kejriwal said that his government will improve the health system in this period.

In its order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said that movement of people will be allowed for marriage related gatherings and up to 50 people will be permitted to attend a wedding, but they will have to show soft or hard copy of the marriage card. For funerals, 20 people will be allowed to attend.

Essential services will be allowed during the lockdown, but private offices and other establishments like shops, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, assembly halls, auditoriums, public parks, sport complexes, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons and beauty parlours will remain closed.

In the order, the DDMA said that swimming pools (except those being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international events), construction activities (except where labourers are residing onsite) will also remain shut.

Stadia will be permitted to remain open for organising national and international sports events without spectators, said Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, who is also the chairperson of DDMA's executive committee.

It stated that public transport such as metro and buses with their 50 per cent capacity will be allowed to run. In taxis, not more than two people will be allowed.

According to the DDMA, e-passes obtained by a person for movement connected to essential goods and services during night curfew and weekend curfew will also be valid for the six-day restrictions.

During the press conference on Monday, Kerjiwal said that this decision to impose lockdown was not an easy one for the AAP government as it hurts the poor, daily wagers the most.

"I appeal to people not to leave Delhi during the lockdown. We will take care of you. I am there to ensure it," the chief minister said.

He said that he has been strictly against lockdown, adding that he believes it can slow the pace of infections but its not a solution.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout