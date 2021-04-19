In view of the 6-day lockdown imposed in Delhi from 10 pm today till 5 am on 26 April, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday released raised timings of train services in compliance with the Delhi curfew guidelines.

According to DMRC, Delhi Metro services will be available during the morning (8 AM to 10 AM) and evening (5 PM to 7 PM) peak hours across the network with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes.

However, "for the rest of the hours of the day, metro rail services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 minutes," it added.

DMRC also stated that services during this period can be availed only by the exempted category of people on the production of valid identity cards.

Owing the sudden rise in the number of COVID cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26. He said was necessary to deal with the pandemic situation as the city's health system was stretched to its limits.

The national capital's health system is stretched although it has not collapsed yet, he said, adding that despite around 25,500 cases coming up every day, Delhi's health system is still functioning.

But any system has its limit, he said while addressing an online press conference.

The lockdown is needed to prevent the health system of Delhi from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs and oxygen, Kejriwal said.

Noting that the decision to impose lockdown was not an easy one, Kejriwal appealed to migrants in the city not to leave Delhi.

The government will take good care of them, he said, adding that essential services will be allowed during the lockdown. Kejriwal said that his government will improve the health system in this period.

In its order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said that movement of people will be allowed for marriage related gatherings and up to 50 people will be permitted to attend a wedding, but they will have to show soft or hard copy of the marriage card. For funerals, 20 people will be allowed to attend.

Essential services will be allowed during the lockdown, but private offices and other establishments like shops, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, assembly halls, auditoriums, public parks, sport complexes, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons and beauty parlours will remain closed.

In the order, the DDMA said that swimming pools (except those being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international events), construction activities (except where labourers are residing onsite) will also remain shut.

Stadia will be permitted to remain open for organising national and international sports events without spectators, said Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, who is also the chairperson of DDMA's executive committee.

It stated that public transport such as metro and buses with their 50 per cent capacity will be allowed to run. In taxis, not more than two people will be allowed.

According to the DDMA, e-passes obtained by a person for movement connected to essential goods and services during night curfew and weekend curfew will also be valid for the six-day restrictions.

During the press conference on Monday, Kerjiwal said that this decision to impose lockdown was not an easy one for the AAP government as it hurts the poor, daily wagers the most.

"I appeal to people not to leave Delhi during the lockdown. We will take care of you. I am there to ensure it," the chief minister said.

He said that he has been strictly against lockdown, adding that he believes it can slow the pace of infections but its not a solution.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.