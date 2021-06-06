Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi Metro resumes operations from tomorrow. New rules explained

Delhi Metro resumes operations from tomorrow. New rules explained

New Delhi: Metro trains parked at Timarpur Metro Yard during COVID-induced lockdown in New Delhi
1 min read . 06 Jun 2021 Livemint

Only half of Delhi Metro's available trains will be in service at a frequency of five to fifteen minutes on Monday when the rapid transport system resumes operation with 50% seating capacity

Delhi Metro will resume operations from Monday after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced various relaxations in lockdown in the national capital on Saturday. The dip in the daily cases in Delhi has paved the way for the state govt to start softening the curbs placed to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Delhi metro restart: Things you should know

  • Only half of Delhi Metro's available trains will be in service at a frequency of five to fifteen minutes on Monday when the rapid transport system resumes operation with 50% seating capacity in view of improving the Covid-19 situation.
  • On Monday, only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from approx. 5 to 15 min on different lines.
  • The number of trains will be inducted in full strength in a graded manner by Wednesday and thereafter, services will be available as per normal frequency which was available before the lockdown.
  • Delhi Metro also advised public to cooperate with the Metro authorities in ensuring compliance to Covid appropriate behavior inside Metro premises throughout their travel.
  • In order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50% seating inside trains, the public is also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit Covid appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station.
  • Entry at stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier.
  • DMRC is also writing to appropriate authorities for maintenance of law and order outside Metro stations to handle the extra rush as the Metro services resume once again from Monday in the ongoing pandemic scenario.

