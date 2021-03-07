NEW DELHI : The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said 12 old stations of Red Line have been refurbished with upgraded infrastructure and enhanced look as part of a massive renovation exercise to keep pace with the changing times and ensuring an enhanced commuting experience to its customers.

A total of 21 stations are to be renovated as part of the plan, the DMRC said.

The Red Line was the first Delhi Metro line which became operational in 2002 with the opening of the 8.4 KM long Shahdara to Tis Hazari section comprising 6 stations.

A massive renovation exercise was started by DMRC from July 2019 onwards for 21 of its stations between Dilshad Garden and Rithala section of Red Line which are amongst oldest in the Metro network opened under its Phase-I/II, the Delhi Metro said in a statement.

View Full Image Photo: DMRC

The exercise was aimed at giving these old stations an "enhanced aesthetic look and to upgrade infrastructure to keep pace with the changing times, and ensuring an enhanced commuting experience to its customers," the statement added.

The massive renovation, completed for 12 of the 21 stations, included finishing or replacing the exterior facade with contemporary easy-to-maintain material, DMRC said.

The other renovations include the internal and external painting of the stations, improvement of circulating area and footpath for beautification and aesthetics of station premises, installation of new signages and replacement of analogue CCTV cameras with a digital version for enhanced clarity, DMRC added.

Major stations where the renovation work is almost complete are Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil, Mansarovar Park, Shahdara, Welcome and Shastri Park.

The work at remaining Metro stations on the Red Line will also be completed by May 2021, the DMRC said.

Similar exercises will also be carried out on other Lines in a gradual manner to keep the system and its services as a world-class urban mass transport facility, the DMRC said.

