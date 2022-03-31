The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised the timings of the Green Line till April 3. According to a statement by the Delhi Metro, "To undertake the finishing work of newly built halt platform on Green Line, the first and the last metro train services will be regulated according to the revised schedule".

According to the revised schedule, the Delhi Metro's Brig. Hoshiar Singh-Inderlok will run from 7 AM to 9 PM on weekdays. And, on Sundays, it will be available from 8 Am to 9 PM.

The Brig. Hoshiar Singh- Kirti Nagar section will run from 7:18 AM to 9:10 PM. On Sunday, this section will run from 8:18 AM to 9:10 PM.

The first and the last train from Inder Lok-Brig. Hoshiar Singh will run from 7:25 Am to 9:30 PM. On Sundays, this metro will run from 8:25 Am to 9:30 PM.

Lastly, Kirti Nagar-Brig.Hoshoiar Singh will run from 7:25 AM to 9:30 PM. And, on Sundays, the train will run from 8:25 AM to 9:30 PM.

To undertake the finishing work of newly built halt platform on Green Line, the first and the last metro train services between Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) to Inderlok/Kirti Nagar will be regulated till 3rd April 2022 according to the revised schedule👇 pic.twitter.com/GNr3tS7hJI — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) March 31, 2022

The new schedule will be till April 3, the DMRC said on Twitter.

Green Line Metro runs from Brig Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) to Inderlok/Kirti Nagar. This week, on Tuesday, Delhi Metro inaugurated the first interchange station at Punjabi Bagh.

The new interchange station at the Punjabi Bagh will interconnect the Green Line and Pink Line of the Delhi Metro. The two lines earlier crossed each other but there is was no halt facility. For the first time, the DMRC has built a station that connects two operational corridors.

There will be boarding and deboarding facilities available at this station and as a result of which the passengers desirous of interchanging trains between Green Line and Pink Line will be able to use the facility.

This has been done to provide interconnectivity between the Pink and the Green lines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.