Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Metro revises operational plan for 6-day lockdown period. Check new timings, frequency and other details

Delhi Metro revises operational plan for 6-day lockdown period. Check new timings, frequency and other details

Premium
Delhi Metro has increased the frequency of metro trains from 30 minutes to 15 minutes during the peak hours.
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Staff Writer

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a six-day lockdown in Delhi to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised its operational plan for the six-day lockdown period. The decision came after the DMRC on Tuesday temporarily closed entry points of several metro stations to ensure social distancing of passengers. "To offer more capacity in compliance to 50 per cent seating provision with no standing to eligible people travelling by the metro during the curfew period, which is imposed in NCT of Delhi till 5 am of 26th April 2021, the DMRC has now decided to revise its operational plan with immediate effect," said the DMRC in its statement.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised its operational plan for the six-day lockdown period. The decision came after the DMRC on Tuesday temporarily closed entry points of several metro stations to ensure social distancing of passengers. "To offer more capacity in compliance to 50 per cent seating provision with no standing to eligible people travelling by the metro during the curfew period, which is imposed in NCT of Delhi till 5 am of 26th April 2021, the DMRC has now decided to revise its operational plan with immediate effect," said the DMRC in its statement.

Here is all you need to know about Delhi Metro's revised operational plan

TRENDING STORIES See All

Here is all you need to know about Delhi Metro's revised operational plan

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

1) DMRC has increased the frequency of metro trains from 30 minutes to 15 minutes during the peak hours.

2) For the rest of the hours of the day, the frequency was increased from 60 minutes to 30 minutes.

3) It also increased the city metro's operation timing during the peak hours.

4) Services during the morning (7 am to 11 am) and evening (4 pm to 8 pm) peak hours across the network will be available with a frequency of 15 minutes.

5) Metro services can be availed only by the exempted category of people on production of valid identity proof.

On Monday, the DMRC said that services during the lockdown period for peak hours -- morning (8 am to 10 am) and evening (5 pm to 7 pm) -- across the network will be available with a frequency of 30 minutes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Delhi labs halt services over delay in giving out test results amid Covid spike

2 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Premium

5 states, UTs have no private facilities for vaccination: Govt data

1 min read . 07:51 AM IST
Premium

Mumbai police issue orders on timings for shops

1 min read . 07:46 AM IST
Premium

Ghaziabad: Around 77,000 migrant workers sent home, says district admin

1 min read . 07:39 AM IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a six-day lockdown in Delhi to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.