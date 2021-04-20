Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi Metro revises timings for train services during lockdown. Check new timings and other details here

Delhi Metro revises timings for train services during lockdown. Check new timings and other details here

In addition, standby trains on each Line shall also be available whole day for induction into services as per requirement.
1 min read . 12:19 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

DMRC also stated that services during this period can be availed only by the exempted category of people on the production of valid identity cards

In view of the 6-day lockdown imposed in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised the timings of train services, "To offer more capacity in compliance to 50% seating provision with no standing to eligible people travelling by the Metro during curfew period, which is imposed in NCT of Delhi till 5AM of 26th April 2021, DMRC has now decided to revise its operational plan with immediate effect," DMRC said in a statement.

According to DMRC, now, Delhi Metro services will be available during the morning (7AM to 11AM) and evening (4PM to 8PM) peak hours across the network will be available with a frequency of 15 minutes.

For rest of the hours of the day, services across the network will be available with a frequency of 30 minutes.

In addition, standby trains on each Line shall also be available whole day for induction into services as per requirement.

DMRC also stated that services during this period can be availed only by the exempted category of people on the production of valid identity cards.

DMRC's Monday order stated that the train services will be available during the morning (8 AM to 10 AM) and evening (5 PM to 7 PM) peak hours across the network with a frequency of 30 minutes.

However, "for the rest of the hours of the day, metro rail services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 minutes," it added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a 6-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday night till 5 am next Monday, in view of an exponential rise in coronavirus cases and the city's health system being stretched to its limits.

