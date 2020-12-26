Delhi Metro rewinds the year 2020 in 4 photos. See it here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) has round up the year 2020 in a set of four photographs.

In a Twitter post shared by the DMRC, Delhi Metro shared these four images on December 25. “2020 in 4 photos. #2020Rewind,read the tweet.

The four photos try to relook on how things changed while travelling in the Delhi metro before and after the covid-19 pandemic.

2020 in 4 photos. #2020Rewind pic.twitter.com/Tcr66bPLtH — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) December 25, 2020

While the first photo captures a busy Delhi metro station filled with commuters, the next two images capture an empty station and a train rake during the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of covid-19 in the country.

The final photo captures how travelling in Delhi metro has changed once the lockdown restrictions were lifted and social distancing norms came into effect to prevent the spread of covid-19.

Meanwhile,the Delhi Metro has officially stepped into its adulthood as it completes 18 years in service.

"The operations on the Delhi Metro network today stepped into adulthood, as DMRC completed 18 years of commencing passenger operations since the year 2002. On December 24, 2002, operations on the 8.4-kilometre-long Shahdara-Tis Hazari section was flagged off and passenger services were started from the next day," a press release issued by the DMRC stated.

With a network of 390 kilometres spanning 11 lines, the Delhi Metro is among the largest Metro networks anywhere in the world.

As per the DMRC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country's first-ever fully automated driverless train service on 37 km Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) and will also launch a fully operational National Common Mobility Card for travel on Airport Express Line on December 28.

The expansion of the network has also been among the fastest in the world, as more than 380 kilometres of new lines have been added since 2002. During the pre-COVID times, about 65 lakh journeys were being performed on weekdays on the Delhi Metro making it the mass transportation backbone of the National Capital Region.

Today, about 350 train sets operate on the Delhi Metro system for 18 hours a day and perform more than 5,000 trips across the 285 stations on the network maintaining consistent punctuality of over 99.9 percent.

In March, the services of the Delhi Metro were halted for the first time ever to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, when large-scale renovation work was executed on the Dilshad Garden-Rithala Red Line corridor, the DMRC's oldest corridor. Subsequently, from September 7, 2020, the services were resumed in a graded manner following all COVID protocols.

