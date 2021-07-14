The 23.62-kilometer-long corridor will pass through the ridge or morphological ridge areas at four locations -- Mahipalpur, Kishangarh, IGNOU and Maa Anandmayee Marg
The Delhi Metro’s Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor, under which four stations will be built in the ridge and morphological ridge areas and 1,072 trees cut, got the green signal from the Ridge Management Board (RMB) on Wednesday.
A total of 1,072 trees will be felled during the construction of the 5.5-km section passing through the forest area.
According to the proposal, 45,096 square meters area will be required for the metro tunnel, while permanent land area measuring 14,865 sqm will be required to construct the stations.
Besides, 69,793 sqm will be needed as a "temporary land area" for the corridor which will have a total of 15 stations, including 11 underground stations.
A senior DMRC official said, "A portion of the alignment, about 5.2 km, was falling in the ridge area. And, the Ridge Management Board (RMB) today approved the alignment on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Ph-IV. This will help us in taking the project forward."
Delhi Metro's Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor being built as part of the Ph-IV project has been christened as 'Silver Line' by the DMRC.
This will be the 10th corridor of the network, so it will also be called Line 10.