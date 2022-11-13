Delhi Metro's Blue line services to be disrupted today. Details here

The early morning passengers travelling on the Delhi metro Blue line may face some issues today as the services on this line will be partially curtailed for the initial few hours due to planned maintenance work.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had released a statement regarding the order and informed that there will disruption in metro services between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations due to planned maintenance activity.
In a tweet, DMRC wrote, "To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line i.e. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services on the morning of 13th November 2022 (Sunday) will be regulated."
The order further stated that the Moti Nagar metro station on the Blue Line will also remain closed till 7:00 am on Sunday.
DMRC further stated that the services on Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Ramesh Nagar & Kirti Nagar to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali will continue as per schedule.
The statement also added that the connectivity between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations will be provided through Free Feeder Bus service during this period.
"Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly, it said.
Meanwhile, DMRC is also working on some new projects for the upgradation and expansion of metro services. On 8 November, the authority introduced the set of two 8-coach trains which were converted from the existing fleet of 39 six-coach trains, on the red line of the Delhi Metro i.e. between Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda.
The Delhi Metro currently has a fleet of 336 train sets comprising 176 six coach trains, 138 eight coach trains and 22 four coach trains across all its corridors (excluding Rapid Metro, Gurugram and Noida Metro).
