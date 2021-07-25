This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi Metro's Dhansa station to reflect heritage, biodiversity of Najafgarh
2 min read.02:56 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
The 1.8-km long Najafgarh–Dhansa Bus Stand corridor is now ready for operations after receiving the mandatory approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).The exact date for opening of the corridor shall be intimated shortly
The Dhansa Bus Stand metro station, built on the extension of the Delhi Metro's Grey Line, will reflect the heritage, culture and biodiversity of the Najafgarh region through artwork panels on its walls.
The station is likely to operationalise by July end.
The DMRC officials said, The 1.8-km long Najafgarh–Dhansa Bus Stand corridor is now ready for operations after receiving the mandatory approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).The exact date for opening of the corridor shall be intimated shortly.
"The Najafgarh–Dhansa region of south west Delhi has deep cultural roots. It is rich in history and is also home to a marshy ecosystem which encourages the visit of migratory birds and flourishing of local wildlife.The artworks and photographic displays have tried to capture these unique characteristics of this area," a senior official said.
'Jheel', a waterbody located between Najafgarh and Dhansa is an ecological paradise for a large number of perennial local wildlife and migratory birds. Parrots, eagles, ducks, sparrows, kingfishers dot this area and are a delight for bird watchers in the winters.
Photographs on printed glass panels at the station showcase the rich biodiversity of this area and is themed as 'Migratory Birds', the DMRC said in a statement.
Agriculture and animal husbandry are the main sources of income for the locals, but real estate projects and event venues contribute significantly to the economic progression, officials said.
"The colour palette of the station has been kept earthy and bold to show the amalgamation of rural and the urban values. A hand-painted artwork shows the residents coming together to honour the essence of their values and is themed as, 'Fringes of rural-urban progression'. The artwork showcases the bridge that is built in order to connect the past and the future," the statement said.
The surrounding villages in this area are renowned for their folklore. The villages host fairs to celebrate their historical significance.
"The locals gather around the ancient temples to pray and connect together as a community. The myths and the fables have given this area an unique identity. Therefore, some hand-painted artworks are inspired by this rich spirit and the celebration of local values and are themed as 'local socio-cultural scenario'," the official said.
Few artworks depict scenes from the fairs, while some showcase the spirit of celebration with a touch of local designs and motifs, he added.
The artworks will be eye-catching for passenger passing through the station and might generate interest in the place itself. The art works are aesthetically executed to enhance the experience of commuters, the DMRC said. It also said, x
The art works have been curated by the DMRC's architecture department and have been provided by a number of young artists and photographers, it said.
(With inputs from agencies)
