Delhi Metro's 'driverless train operations' on 57-km Pink Line is all set to be inaugurated tomorrow, 25 November. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will inaugurate it via video-conferencing, slated to be held at 11:30 am, the DMRC said.

Driverless Train Operations on Delhi Metro’s Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) will be inaugurated on 25th Nov 2021 by the Hon’ble Union Minister MoHUA, Sh. @HardeepSPuri & Transport Minister of NCT of Delhi, Sh. @kgahlot via video conferencing at 11:30 am. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) November 23, 2021

India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line was inaugurated on December 28 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Pink Line, with a length of 58.43 kilometres (36.31 mi), is the longest individual line in Delhi Metro. It is mostly elevated and covers Delhi in an almost 'U' shaped pattern. The Pink Line is also known as the Ring Road Line, as the entire line passes alongside the busy Ring Road in Delhi, which witnesses massive traffic jams every day.

Meanwhile, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed 30 standing commuters per coach in Delhi Metro and standing passengers up to 50 per cent of seating capacity in intra-state buses, as per an order issued by the body.

The DMRC network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon).

