Delhi Metro’s driverless train operations on Pink Line to start tomorrow

Delhi Metro's driverless train operations on Pink Line: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will inaugurate it via video-conferencing
Delhi Metro's 'driverless train operations' on 57-km Pink Line is all set to be inaugurated tomorrow, 25 November. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will inaugurate it via video-conferencing, slated to be held at 11:30 am, the DMRC said.
India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line was inaugurated on December 28 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Pink Line, with a length of 58.43 kilometres (36.31 mi), is the longest individual line in Delhi Metro. It is mostly elevated and covers Delhi in an almost 'U' shaped pattern. The Pink Line is also known as the Ring Road Line, as the entire line passes alongside the busy Ring Road in Delhi, which witnesses massive traffic jams every day.
Meanwhile, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed 30 standing commuters per coach in Delhi Metro and standing passengers up to 50 per cent of seating capacity in intra-state buses, as per an order issued by the body.
The DMRC network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon).
