The Delhi Metro on Sunday said that it is undertaking installation of the special kind of combined information signages to provide all key information at one single point with better visibility for the passengers. It is installing signages at its Phase I & II stations and also on all interchange stations of Delhi Metro Network.

These specific signages are aimed at helping the passengers with all Delhi Metro related information including ticketing, system map, first and last train timings, do’s & don’ts, helpline numbers, facilities for divyangjan, lost and found, other statutory information, etc.

These signages which are bilingual (English and Hindi) will be LED backlit at all the interchange and underground metro stations for better visibility of symbols and words. All the elevated/at grade stations of Phase-I & Phase-II of Delhi Metro network will also have similar non-backlit signages.

These are being installed near the ticketing areas of the metro stations so that passengers/general public have easy access to them and get benefited in terms of planning their journey alongwith knowing about general conduct in the metro premises in the form of do’s & don’t’.

The DMRC has already installed these signages at all the interchange metro stations and remaining stations of Phase I & II will be installed with these signages in a phased manner by March 2022.

In all, over 400 such signages are being installed at 158 stations of Phase I & II and all Interchange stations.

These signages are a step towards overall signage standardization across the network, eliminating the number of signages in all shapes and sizes put up at various locations and giving more aesthetic look to the ticketing area.

The information displayed in these signages is divided into three portions — Left Frame, Middle Frame and Right Frame.

Left Side Frame [Common Information for all stations] such as Ticketing information & Benefits of Smart Cards, Time zone Information [fare], Token/Cards Refund Rules and Recharge of Smart Cards via digital means.

Middle Frame [Station specific information for each station] such as System Map-cum-Fare Chart, First & Last Train Timings and DMRC website and Application information.

Right Side Frame [Common Information for all stations] such as Penalties under Delhi Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, Do’s & Don’ts for passenger/general public, Lost and Found Office, Various Helpline Nos, Missing Person Information, Facilities for Divyangjan, Information on DMRC’s Claims Commissioner and Caution on CCTV Surveillance.

After completion of this exercise in Phase I & II Metro stations, similar signages will also be installed at the stations of Phase III as well in due course of time.

