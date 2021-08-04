The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday informed that opening of the Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey Line was being postponed because of pending work outside the station. It said inauguration of the section would be intimated shortly.

Opening of the Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey Line is being postponed because of pending work outside the station. Inauguration of the section will be intimated shortly. Meanwhile, inauguration of the Trilokpuri section on Pink Line will be held on 6th August as announced. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) August 4, 2021





News agency PTI reported that the opening of the Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension has been postponed for about two weeks. The extension line was scheduled to be inaugurated on August 6 along with a segment of the Pink Line at Trilokpuri by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

An official told the agency the condition of the approach road to the Dhansa Bus Stand Metro Station was "not even accessible to the public" let alone being motorable.

The opening of the Najafgarh–Dhansa Bus Stand Metro section of the Grey Line is "being postponed for about two weeks' time since the completion of a vital road providing access to the station from a part of the nearby localities is pending", the DMRC told PTI.

The report said that a portion of a vital road link connecting Khaira Mor with Gopal Nagar had to be blocked for heavy vehicles due to the construction work on the reversal facility beyond the Dhansa Bus Stand Station.

However, following the completion of tunneling work in the reversal area, the road is now being restored and will be ready soon which will facilitate easy access to the station from various interior areas beyond Najafgarh, the DMRC said.

The date of inauguration of the Najafgarh–Dhansa Bus Stand section will be intimated shortly following the completion of this pending work. Meanwhile, the inauguration of the Trilokpuri section on Pink Line will be held on Friday as announced earlier, a spokesperson of DMRC said.

The Union minister for housing and urban affairs and the Delhi chief minister were slated to open the two sections via video conferencing, the DMRC had said on Sunday.

While the inauguration function will be held online in the morning on August 6, passenger services will commence on the same day at 3 PM on both the sections. But, as the Grey Line extension been deferred, only Pink Line section will be opened to the public.

The nearly one kilometre-long (891 m) Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the metro further into the interior areas of Najafgarh.

This extension of the over 4.2-km Grey Line (Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor) will immensely benefit the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh, which is steeped in history. The Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor was opened in October 2019.

The opening of the Trilokpuri section, between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations, will fully link the entire 59 km-long Pink Line and will connect important landmarks of the city, such as the Anand Vihar Railway Station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway Station, markets in South Extension, INA and Lajpat Nagar.

