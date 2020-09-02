Delhi Metro's new guidelines likely to be announced today. What to expect

The government is likely to announce new guidelines to resume Metro services under the Unlock 4 today. A meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be held today in which the decision regarding the guidelines for Unlock 4 and resumption of Delhi Metro rail services will be taken. The Delhi Metro on Saturday said that it will resume its services from September 7 in a calibrated manner in the wake of guidelines issued by Home Ministry under Unlock 4.

Here is what to expect:

Metro services to resume on 7 September

After nearly six months, metro services are set to resume “in a graded manner" from 7 September in the fourth phase of Unlock announced by the home ministry on Saturday.

Hardeep S Puri to announce SOPs

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) ministry is likely to issue detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the functioning of metro trains today. It is expected that Hardeep S Puri, will be announcing guidelines in this regard .

Services may not resume at all stations

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said a list of Metro stations where travel services are being restored is being prepared and will be made public soon.

No tokens, only metro cards

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, tokens won't be allowed for travelling in metro trains. The Centre has planned on implementing a contactless ticketing system using only metro cards. “For the time being, no tokens will be issued to passengers due to a high risk of virus spreading through it. There will be a system of purchasing smartcards at every station and passengers will be able to travel only with smartcards," PTI had quoted Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot as saying.

Few stoppages

In order to keep the coronavirus disease from spreading, there are likely to be fewer stoppages and stations will be opened in a stations in a callibrated manner.

Masks mandatory in metro premises and inside the train

Commuters will be required to strictly adhere to guidelines on wearing masks and practicing social distancing norms.

