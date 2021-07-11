Metro services on the Pink Line of Delhi Metro will be affected for four days starting from tomorrow. The work of connecting Overhead Equipment (OHE) is to be done on the section between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Jheel which is yet to be opened.

Due to this, Metro service will not be available between some stations from 12 to 15 July. Also, some stations will be closed during this period according to a statement by the Delhi Metro.

The metro train services during this period on Pink Line will be regulated as given below:-

1) Train services during these days on Pink Line will continue to run as usual from Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar

Phase-I section and from IP Extension to Maujpur/Shiv Vihar section.

2) Due to OHE interlinking work on the section between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake, Metro services will NOT be available between IP Extension and Trilokpuri and between Mayur Vihar Ph-I & Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations. Also, Mandawali West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar Mayur Vihar Ph-II, Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations will remain closed in the above said period.

3) First and last train timings from the modified terminal stations for this period (i.e. Mayur Vihar Phase-I and IP Extension) will remain unchanged during this period.

Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Pink Line about the modified destination of trains during this period.

Normal train services on Pink Line will be resumed as per the present practice from 16 July onwards.

