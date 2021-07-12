Delhi Metro will curtail the services on its Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor) from today till 15 July in order to carry out the Overhead Equipment (OHE) work is to be done on the section between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Jheel which is yet to be opened.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) in a statement said that some stations will be closed during this period and train services during these days on Pink Line will continue to run as usual from Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar.

The Pink Line spans 38 stations. However, a small portion in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area had proved a bottleneck for DMRC authorities for a long time due to which the line remained disjointed for some distance there.

"Also, Mandawali West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar Mayur Vihar Ph-II, Trilokpuri, and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations will remain closed till 15 July," the statement further added.

First and last train timings from the modified terminal stations for this period (i.e. Mayur Vihar Phase-I and IP Extension) will remain unchanged during this period.

Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Pink Line about the modified destination of trains during this period.

The Pink Line was opened in multiple phases in 2018. And, all stations on the line have been opened.

This was a "significant achievement" because the civil construction on this stretch was started in early 2020 and was "repeatedly hampered" by the pandemic-induced lockdowns, and issues such as non-availability of workforce, a senior DMRC official said.

Now, track laying and other ancillary works have commenced on this stretch between Mayur Vihar Pocket – 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake following the completion of civil work. In addition, overhead electrification work is also under progress, he said.

The track laying work is expected to be completed by the end of June. Preliminary trials are expected to start thereafter. All efforts are being made to further expedite the progress of work on this particular stretch. The section shall be operational immediately after receiving the mandatory clearances from all authorities concerned, the official said.

This corridor will further be extended from Majlis Park to Maujpur in phase-4, making it the longest single metro corridor in India at approximately 70 km. After completion of the phase-4, the Pink Line will also become the only Ring Corridor of Metro in the country, the DMRC said.

