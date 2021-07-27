Delhi Metro's Saket station was shut due to waterlogging on Tuesday. Delhi Metro informed that trains are currently not stopping at Saket metro station.

"Entry/exit gates have been closed due to waterlogging. Services otherwise normal on entire Yellow Line," it added.

Heavy rains on Tuesday morning led to extensive waterlogging on several road stretches across Delhi, including near Pragati Maidan in central and Dhaula Kuan in the southern part of the city.

Some of the stretches and areas where waterlogging was seen included Dhaula Kuan, Mathura Road, Moti Bagh, Vikas Marg, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, Sangam Vihar, Kirari and near Pragati Maidan among others.

