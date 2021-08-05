Delhi Metro: The Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 section of Delhi Metro Pink Line will be inaugurated tomorrow, Friday. The section, which is set to become Delhi Metro's longest operational corridor, will be opened for public at 3 pm.

The Pink Line spans 38 stations, from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. However, a small portion near Trilokpuri could not be completed due to which the line had remained disjointed for some distance there.

The opening of about 289 metre-long Trilokpuri section between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations will fully link the entire 59 km-long Pink Line for the first time. It will also connect important landmarks of the city, such as the Anand Vihar Railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA and Lajpat Nagar.

The much-delayed completion of this section will benefit residents of east Delhi or people travelling to that region. The gap between a short stretch near Mayur Vihar was expected to be plugged by September 2020, but it had got delayed due to Covid situation, according to PTI.

The Pink Line was opened in multiple phases in 2018. However, the stretch near Triloklouri station could not be completed due to multiple issues, including land acquisition.

After its opening tomorrow, the section will connect the two ends of the Pink Line and provide seamless connectivity to a long range of localities in the National Capital Region.

On Wednesday, the DMRC said this section will provide seamless connectivity and commuters will also save time and money. There will be reduction in travel time of about 20 minutes, from HUDA City Centre (Gurgaon) to Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake or vice versa, as after opening of this section, there will be only one interchange station i.e. Delhi Haat-INA instead of two interchange stations as of now.

Travelling from Raja Nahar Singh-Ballabhgarh (Faridabad) to Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake or vice versa, will take 25 minutes less as after opening of this section, there will be only one interchange station i.e. Lajpat Nagar instead of two interchange stations presently.

And, commuters travelling from NOIDA City Center or Botanical Garden to Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake or vice versa, will save 20 minutes as after opening of this section, there will be only one interchange station i.e. Mayur Vihar Poket-1 instead of two interchange stations as on date.

Also, their will be travel time reduction of about 20 mins both ways, on Delhi Haat-INA to Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake or Lajpat Nagar to Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake routes.

The full connectivity of Pink Line will also save money for riders, as there will be reduction in fare by ₹30 for Trilokpuri to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section and vice versa.

"Reduction in fare by ₹20 will be in 38 sections (to and fro) and important key locations like Lajpat Nagar, NOIDA City Centre, Botanical Garden, Mohan Estate to Trilokpuri or vice versa; reduction in fare by ₹10 will be in in 524 sections (to and fro)," the DMRC said.

Presently, 43 trains, including standby trains, operate on these two separate sections of Pink Line -- Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section has 30 trains including standby ones; Trilokpuri to Maujpur/Shiv Vihar has 13 trains, including standby ones.

(With inputs from PTI)

