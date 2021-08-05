Delhi Metro's Trilokpuri section to open tomorrow. Know timings, other details

On Wednesday, the DMRC said this section will provide seamless connectivity and commuters will also save time and money. There will be reduction in travel time of about 20 minutes, from HUDA City Centre (Gurgaon) to Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake or vice versa, as after opening of this section, there will be only one interchange station i.e. Delhi Haat-INA instead of two interchange stations as of now.