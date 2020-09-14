'Back on track': Delhi Metro saw over 3 lakh journeys on Sunday, says DMRC

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro, which recently resumed operations after a five-month shutdown, witnessed 3,07,248 journeys on September 13, DMRC said on Monday.

"On September 13, 2020, Delhi Metro saw 3,07,248 journeys," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

Now that services have resumed on all lines, the DMRC will be henceforth be making public only the "line utilisation" figures as was done before the lockdown. These figures reflect the actual utilisation of the metro system spread over 400 km with 28 interchange stations. Metro services in Delhi and the National Capital Region were closed on March 22 to check the spread of coronavirus.

DMRC also said that it is strengthening the social distancing signages inside its trains.

"Apart from stickers on alternate seats, DMRC is now further strengthening the social distancing signages inside its trains. 800 coaches are already equipped with the floor markers & within a week, floor markers will be placed in the remaining 1400 metro coaches," said DMRC on Twitter.

The Delhi Metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reopened in a staggered manner on September 7, putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID-19 protection protocols.

The first metro line to open was the Yellow Line, followed by Blue Line, Green Line, Red Line, Magenta Line, Grey Line and the Airport Express Line, spanning from September 7 to 12.

Normal operations resumed from September 12 and passengers can avail themselves of the services from 6 am to 11 pm.

The Delhi Metro network measures nearly 350 kilometres and has 253 stations in Delhi-NCR.

