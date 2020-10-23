Delhi Metro: SBI Card launches smart card with auto top-up facilty

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in association with the SBI Card today launched the ‘Delhi Metro- SBI Card’, a multipurpose credit card for the benefit of the Delhi Metro commuters. The ‘Delhi Metro- SBI Card’ was jointly launched by DMRC’s Managing Director Dr. Mangu Singh and Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD & CEO, SBI Card in the presence of other senior officials from Delhi Metro and SBI Card .

This multipurpose ‘Delhi Metro- SBI Card’ will enable its users to use it as a smart card with auto-top up facility whenever the balance of the card goes below Rs100. The credit card facility will automatically recharge a top up value of ₹200 to the card from the user’s linked card/bank account. In addition, this combo card can also be used for all regular credit card transactions.

Dr. Mangu Singh said, “This initiative is in line with the DMRC’s commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among the Delhi Metro commuters, at a time when social distancing has become a way of life. We believe that this ‘Delhi Metro SBI Card’ can serve as an essential instrument in facilitating safe Metro commute in these pandemic times.’’

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD &CEO, SBI Card said, “We have tied up with DMRC to put up kiosks at 100 identified stations. Commuters can apply for the ‘DELHI METRO SBI Card’ at Metro stations as well as online through the E-apply platform on the SBI Card portal."

DMRC in the recent past has already launched various other initiatives to facilitate easy top up of smart cards/sale of tokens to avoid queues and save time at stations.

