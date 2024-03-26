Active Stocks
Delhi Metro security alert: Entry/exit gates to remain closed at several stations amid AAP protest

Entry/exit gates to remain closed at several stations

A view of Delhi Metro in Hindon ArePremium
A view of Delhi Metro in Hindon Are

Due to security reasons, entry/exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station will remain closed till further notice.

Published: 26 Mar 2024, 09:29 AM IST
