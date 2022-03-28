Delhi Metro: Services affected on Magenta line connecting IGI Airport Terminal 11 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2022, 01:07 PM IST
Services on a section of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed today due to some signalling issue, DMRC informed via its Twitter handle.
"Magenta Line Update
Delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal-1 IGI Airport. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC tweeted.
After almost an hour, normal services have resumed on all the line, DMRC updated about the same via the tweet
Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden station in Noida.
