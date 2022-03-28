Services on a section of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed today due to some signalling issue, DMRC informed via its Twitter handle.

"Magenta Line Update

Delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal-1 IGI Airport. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC tweeted.

Normal services have resumed. https://t.co/w4cpFGgIAd — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) March 28, 2022

After almost an hour, normal services have resumed on all the line, DMRC updated about the same via the tweet

Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden station in Noida.

