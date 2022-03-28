Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi Metro: Services affected on Magenta line connecting IGI Airport Terminal 1

Delhi Metro: Services affected on Magenta line connecting IGI Airport Terminal 1

Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden station in Noida.
1 min read . 01:07 PM IST Livemint

Services on a section of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed today

Services on a section of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed today due to some signalling issue, DMRC informed via its Twitter handle.

"Magenta Line Update

Delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal-1 IGI Airport. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC tweeted.

After almost an hour, normal services have resumed on all the line, DMRC updated about the same via the tweet

Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden station in Noida.

