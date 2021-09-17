Passenger services on the Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Delhi Metro's Grey Line will commence at 5 PM tomorrow. The nearly one kilometre-long (891 m) section will take the rapid transit network further into the interiors of Najafgarh.

The route was slated to be opened last month, but got delayed due to approach road issues.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be inaugurating the corridor on Saturday afternoon.

The inauguration of the section will take place via video-conference. Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will also be present, the DMRC said.

The Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor was opened in October 2019, which had connected the urban village area of Najafgarh to the rapid transit network for the first time.

The upcoming Dhansa Bus Stand station has been adorned with attractive artworks and photographs, which display the rich heritage, culture, flora and fauna of this suburban locality of the national capital.

In a first for the DMRC network, the Delhi Metro has built an underground integrated parking facility at Dhansa Bus Stand station that will allow commuters to park their vehicles and move to the concourse area directly, officials had said in July.

"The Dhansa Bus Stand metro station on the Dwarka-Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor will be the first ever underground metro station of the Delhi Metro network to have an entire underground floor dedicated for parking of vehicles," the DMRC had said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.