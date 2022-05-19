Metro services on the Blue Line between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase-1 stations were delayed on Thursday, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

"Delay in services between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase-1. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC took to Twitter to say.

Blue Line Update



Delay in services between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase-1.



Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) May 19, 2022

According to news agency PTI, the delay was due to a theft of a portion of the signalling cable.

The Blue Line connects Vaishali and Noida with Dwarka.

Last week, Delhi Metro services were delayed for nearly two hours on a section of the Violet Line.

Prior to that, in April, services on the Blue Line were disrupted briefly due to a passenger on the track at Tilak Nagar.

Rise in smart card users

The DMRC recently said that there has been a significant rise in the percentage of Delhi Metro commuters who use smart cards since January vis-a-vis the figures during the pre-Covid time.

Since January 2022, around 78% of the metro commuters are using smart cards for travel on regular basis up from around 70% in the pre-Covid days.

Currently, about 2.5 crore metro smart cards are in circulation.

On an average, about 10-12 thousand metro smart cards are being sold each day from the metro stations and DMRC is also providing dedicated exit gates for smart card users only at most of its stations.

In 2002, Delhi Metro became the first Metro rail in the world to introduce Contactless Smart Tokens (CST) and Contactless Smart Cards (CSC) in place of paper tickets to travel in the Metro.