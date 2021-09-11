1 min read.Updated: 11 Sep 2021, 06:14 PM ISTLivemint
Metro services on a segment of the Red Line were delayed on Saturday due to some technical issues, a Delhi Metro official said. The Red Line connects Rithala in northwest Delhi and Shahid Sthal (Bus Stand) in Ghaziabad.
A senior official informed, Services have been delayed on a section of the Red Line corridor due to some issues with the overhead equipment (OHE) line. The problem is being sorted.