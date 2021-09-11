Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi Metro services delayed in section of Red Line due to technical issues

Delhi Metro services delayed in section of Red Line due to technical issues

Many passengers also took to Twitter to share the hassles faced by them due to the delay.
1 min read . 06:14 PM IST Livemint

  • A senior official informed, Services have been delayed on a section of the Red Line corridor due to some issues with the overhead equipment (OHE) line. The problem is being sorted, DMRC said

Metro services on a segment of the Red Line were delayed on Saturday due to some technical issues, a Delhi Metro official said. The Red Line connects Rithala in northwest Delhi and Shahid Sthal (Bus Stand) in Ghaziabad.

A senior official informed, Services have been delayed on a section of the Red Line corridor due to some issues with the overhead equipment (OHE) line. The problem is being sorted.

In order to alert passengers, DMRC took to Twitter to say, "Red Line Update Delay in service between Shahdara and Shastri Park. Normal services on all other lines."

Later another tweet confirmed that normal services resumed.

Many passengers also took to Twitter to share the hassles faced by them due to the delay.

